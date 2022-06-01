UEFA Champions League UEFA Nations League: Poland scores twice in final 20 to beat Wales 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League officially kicked off Wednesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Wednesday featured one Group A match between Poland and Wales at Municipal Stadium Wroclaw in Poland. Wales drew first in the matchup, scoring just after the halftime break with a well-placed conversion, but Poland's grit carried it through, as it executed an astute comeback in the game's final frames to come back and win, 2-1.

Here are the top plays.

Poland 2, Wales 1

No cigar!

Robert Lewandowski is a known one-man wrecking crew, and his early run looked like it could give Poland a 1-0 lead. After trekking half of the field on his own, Lewandowski fired a screaming shot off his right foot, but the attempt was parried away by Danny Ward.

Burn baby

The Welsh got their offense going courtesy of a Wes Burns volley attempt following a beautiful cross from his teammate. But a Polish defender got his foot in the way of the attempt, which went sailing out of bounds.

Another stop!

Ward made another wondrous play on what looked to be a sure conversion from Poland in the 39th minute, forcing a misplaced shot that sent the affair into halftime all even at zero.

Jonny B. Goode

Wales finally capitalized on a push in the 51st minute, when Jonny Williams curled a pretty ball just past Poland's keeper to put Wales ahead 1-0.

Wide left

Lewandowski charged back on the offense for Poland just minutes later after receiving a well-placed entry pass, and sent an attempt just left of the goal post.

Right back at ya!

What a time to score your first international goal. That's what Jakub Kamiński did to help Poland draw even in the 71st minute of the match. Kamiński received the ball in the box, and sent a rocket into the bottom right corner of the goal, leaving the goalkeeper motionless. He added a celebratory backflip to top off his unforgettable play.

Pushin P

Poland's momentum didn't stop from there. It kept itself on the attack following its first breakthrough, and just minutes later, Karol Świderski found himself in the right place at the right time after Lewandowski's shot, where he punted in a rebound off a defender's foot. That put Poland up 2-1, which held until the referee's final whistle.

