UEFA Nations League: Hungary upsets England; Italy draws even with Germany
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Saturday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
To kick things off, Hungary shut out England at Puskas Arena in Budapest, guided by a pivotal penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai. That match was followed by a thrilling clash between Italy and Germany at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here are the top plays.
Italy 1, Germany 1 (League A)
Dogpile!
Italy was waiting to break loose after a number of close calls went haywire, and Lorenzo Pellegrini finally broke through in minute 70 after a well-placed pass freed him. And his teammates were ready to rush him after his jolting finish.
See one, raise one
Germany charged right back after Italy's initial offering, finding pay dirt after Joshua Kimmich leveled a powerful shot into the net following his teammate's nice assist.
Kimmich's goal was the last of the matchup, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Hungary 1, England 0 (League A)
What a chance!
Hungary was the team who began the affair on the offensive. The squad created a wonderful opportunity to score in the 11th minute after a deft cross on an early run.
But English goalie Jordan Pickford and a defender tag-teamed to come up with a clutch deflection, parrying the ball off-course to prevent the goal.
Picking 'em off
Pickford kept his shutout intact with another nifty stop in minute 28.
He avoided trouble with a little serendipity after a Hungarian attempt from midfield sailed just wide.
Hard work pays off
Hungary's aggressive approach netted it multiple opportunities, and in the 63rd minute, a blazing run from its left wing forced England to commit a penalty inside the box. Dominik Szoboszlai buried the ensuing punt to put Hungary up 1-0.
Going stale
Despite a number of changes, England remained cold on offense, coming up short on a couple of shot attempts inside the box to remain scoreless.
One for the history books
Hungary not only prevailed in its first UEFA Nations League match of 2022-23 but knocked off England for the first time in 60 years.
Here's a look at the rest of Saturday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Armenia 1, Republic of Ireland 0 (League B)
Bullseye!
Eduard Spertsyan had no problem rattling off this strike from outside of the box, and his confidence paid dividends for Armenia. Spertsyan's money shot was the only score of the game, as Armenia held off Ireland 1-0.
Finland 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (League B)
35 and counting
Action wasn't plentiful in the early onset of this League B matchup, but Finland ignited itself late in the first half after earning a penalty kick, and converting. Teemu Pukki fooled the goalkeeper on the PK, going bottom left with his attempt to swing momentum in his team's direction ahead of halftime. The goal marked Pukki's 35th in international play.
Bosnia's Smail Prevljak saved his team's chances with a clutch conversion in the 90th minute (+3) to push the match to a 1-1 draw.
Luxembourg 2, Lithuania 0 (League C)
Top-shelfer!
Luxemburg struck first in the 43rd minute, taking a 1-0 lead after Daniel Sinani sent a rocket careening into the top left corner of the goal off his left leg.
What a dime
Sinani upped his goal count to two after a beautiful pass from his teammate, faking out a hoard of defenders before dropping in another missile to ice the game.
Turkey 4, Faroe Islands 0 (League C)
Over the top
Turkey struck first in the affair after a nifty save from Faroe Islands' goalie, but the Turks found themselves in the right place at the right time on the rebound, starting on the right foot with a 1-0 advantage.
Turnin' on the jets
Halil Dervisoglu showed off his wheels in the 46th minute, breaking away and sending in a brilliant attempt to push Turkey ahead 2-0.
Off the hizzy
Turkey got its third goal of the match on a crisp header from Serdar Dursun.
Avalanche
Turkey was pouring it on. Merih Demiral provided the team with its fourth goal, pounding a dribbler into the bottom left corner for a little insurance.
Montenegro 2, Romania 0 (League B)
Lucky lefty
This shot was more skill than luck for Montenegro. The team put together a commendable display of ball movement, before finding the back of the net to go up 1-0 in the 65th minute.
Take two
Minutes later, Marko Vukcevic stamped his imprint on the matchup, doubling his squad's advantage to seal a 2-0 victory.