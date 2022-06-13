UEFA Nations League: Denmark-Austria, France-Croatia top plays
The UEFA Nations League continues Monday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off on FS2, Denmark is taking on Austria at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Elsewhere, France is battling Croatia at the iconic Stade de France.
Here are the top plays from Monday's slate.
Denmark vs. Austria (League A)
Clutch connection
Denmark took the early lead on a Jonas Wind goal — with help from defender Joakim Maehle — in the 21st minute.
Another one!
Denmark extended its lead to 2-0 shortly after as the first half winded down.
France vs. Croatia (League A)
Goal!
It only took five minutes for Croatia to take the lead in this one, as Luka Modric converted a penalty kick to give his team the early advantage.
Here's a look at the rest of Monday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Iceland vs. Israel (League B)
Heads up!
Iceland wasted no time getting on the board early in this one, thanks to a header from Jón Thorsteinsson.
Own goal
Misfortune struck when Iceland's Daníel Leó Grétarsson inadvertently scored a goal on his own team, which proved to be the equalizer in this one that put Israel right back in it.
Kazakhstan 2, Slovakia 1 (League C)
Hot start
Kazakhstan came out strong, taking an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Yan Vorogovskiy in the 18th minute.
Double trouble
Kazakhstan extended its lead in the 39th minute after a clutch header from midfielder Elkhan Astanov.
Too little, too late
Slovakia finally got on the board late in the second half thanks to some fancy footwork from Matús Bero. But it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there.
Azerbaijan 2, Belarus 0 (League C)
Shutout
Azerbaijan shut out Belarus in a down-to-the-wire match that had its first goal come in the 76th minute, courtesy of Mahir Emreli.
Finishing touch
Azerbaijan sealed the deal with another goal, this time from Ramil Sheydaev in the final few minutes.
Stay tuned for more updates!