UEFA Nations League: Denmark-Austria, France-Croatia top plays

The UEFA Nations League continues Monday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS2, Denmark is taking on Austria at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Elsewhere, France is battling Croatia at the iconic Stade de France.

Here are the top plays from Monday's slate.

Denmark vs. Austria (League A)

Clutch connection

Denmark took the early lead on a Jonas Wind goal — with help from defender Joakim Maehle — in the 21st minute.

Joakim Maehle finds Jonas Wind to give Denmark a 1-0 lead Joakim Maehle found a cutting Jonas Wind, who put home the goal to give Denmark a 1-0 lead over Austria in the UEFA Nations League.

Another one!

Denmark extended its lead to 2-0 shortly after as the first half winded down.

France vs. Croatia (League A)

Goal!

It only took five minutes for Croatia to take the lead in this one, as Luka Modric converted a penalty kick to give his team the early advantage.

Luka Modric converts the penalty kick for Croatia, 1-0 Midfielder Luka Modric converts the penalty kick in the fifth minute for Croatia vs. France in the UEFA Nations League.

Here's a look at the rest of Monday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Iceland vs. Israel (League B)

Heads up!

Iceland wasted no time getting on the board early in this one, thanks to a header from Jón Thorsteinsson.

Iceland takes a 1-0 lead on header from Jón Thorsteinsson Iceland takes a 1-0 lead over Israel in the 9th minute, thanks to a well-placed header from midfielder Jón Thorsteinsson, in the UEFA Nations League.

Own goal

Misfortune struck when Iceland's Daníel Leó Grétarsson inadvertently scored a goal on his own team, which proved to be the equalizer in this one that put Israel right back in it.

Kazakhstan 2, Slovakia 1 (League C)

Hot start

Kazakhstan came out strong, taking an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Yan Vorogovskiy in the 18th minute.

Yan Vorogovskiy gives Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead over Slovakia Midfielder Yan Vorogovskiy boots in his first goal to give Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead over Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League.

Double trouble

Kazakhstan extended its lead in the 39th minute after a clutch header from midfielder Elkhan Astanov.

Elkhan Astanov doubles Kazakhstan's lead to 2-0 against Slovakia Midfielder Elkhan Astanov's header doubles Kazakhstan's lead to 2-0 against Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League.

Too little, too late

Slovakia finally got on the board late in the second half thanks to some fancy footwork from Matús Bero. But it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there.

Matúš Bero puts Slovakia on the board 2-1 vs. Kazakhstan Albert Rusnák's crisp pass to midfielder Matúš Bero gets Slovakia on the board, 2-1, in the UEFA Nations League.

Azerbaijan 2, Belarus 0 (League C)

Shutout

Azerbaijan shut out Belarus in a down-to-the-wire match that had its first goal come in the 76th minute, courtesy of Mahir Emreli.

Mahir Emreli nails opposite corner goal for Azerbaijan, 1-0 Mahir Emreli strikes the ball perfectly for this opposite corner goal for Azerbaijan vs. Belarus in the UEFA Nations League.

Finishing touch

Azerbaijan sealed the deal with another goal, this time from Ramil Sheydaev in the final few minutes.

Ramil Sheydaev seals Azerbaijan's 2-0 victory over Belarus Ramil Sheydaev puts the finishing touches on Azerbaijan's 2-0 victory over Belarus in the UEFA Nations League.

