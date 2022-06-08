UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Belgium routs Poland, Netherlands tops Wales 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Wednesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Belgium put on a scoring display after falling behind against Poland at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels. Elsewhere, Wales hosted Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium, in a riveting affair that was decided in the last few seconds.

Here are the top plays.

Belgium 6, Poland 1 (League A)

Just missed it

Belgium began the match on the march, but misplaced a pair of great looks, hampering its own efforts early on.

Scoring machine!

Who else but Robert Lewandowski? The polished professional found himself in perfect position after a teammate's nice find, and did a little volleying before driving in the opening goal with his left foot.

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland strike first vs. Belgium, 1-0 Robert Lewandowski continues to bag goals, thanks to a clinical finish in the 28th minute against Belgium.

What a hit!

After a number of Belgian chances missed the mark, Axel Witsel got a chance to charge up a spring-loaded fireball. And this time, he put it right where it needed to be.

Put 'em ahead

A turnover on their own end quickly turned into a goal opportunity for Belgium, and Kevin De Bruyne turned on the wheels to free himself up for an attempt, which he calmly converted.

Belgium takes a 2-1 lead off Kevin De Bruyne's goal Belgium takes a 2-1 lead off Kevin De Bruyne's goal in the 59th minute assisted by Eden Hazard.

Keep it rolling

Leandro Trossard extended the lead for Belgium, cutting and ducking his way to another score and a 3-1 lead.

Open the floodgates!

From there, Belgium didn't look back, stringing together three straight goals to stun Poland, 6-1.

Netherlands 2, Wales 1 (League A)

Get that outta here!

A Wales scoring attempt in the 24th minute looked promising, but Netherlands keeper Mark Flekken laid out to make a smooth diving stop, keeping his opponent at bay.

First things first

What time to score your first international goal. Teun Koopmeiners saw an opening in the 49th minute, and took advantage of it, lining up a sterling slingshot for Netherlands' first goal.

Netherlands takes a 1-0 lead after Teun Koopmeiners scores from outside the box Netherlands takes a 1-0 lead in the UEFA Nations League after Teun Koopmeiners scores from outside the box in the 50th minute.

It's not over!

In desperation time, Wales found gold in the form of a beautiful header after its first shot attempt was sent the other way. The team tracked down the ball, before lifting a hopeful prayer into a scrum of players, and having it answered by a leaping Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Yes it is

The Dutch powered back just seconds later, though, deflating Wales with a storming attack of their own in the 94th minute. A speedy solo run brought the Netherlands within feet of the enemy net, before Tyrell Malacia found a wide-open Wout Weghorst, who put away the clinching header, stunning Wales 2-1.

Here's a look at the rest of Wednesday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Ukraine 1, Republic of Ireland 0 (League B)

From way outside!

Ukraine didn't need to be in close quarters to score its first goal of the game, and you may need to watch it a second time to see just how the ball found the net on this long-range curler.

Scotland 2, Armenia 0 (League B)

Good ball, good score

The Scots' teamwork was apparent early, and they were able to find pay dirt on a graceful header in the 28th minute.

Scotland takes a 1-0 lead on Tony Ralston's header in the 28th minute Scotland took a 1-0 lead over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League after a 28th-minute header by Tony Ralston went into the back of the net

Another heady play

Scotland used every bit of its cerebral capabilities in the first half, and scored again after depositing a corner kick into the back of the net in minute 40.

Scotland goes ahead 2-0 on another header, this time by Scott McKenna in the 40th minute Scotland took a 2-0 lead over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League on a Scott McKenna header in the 40th minute.

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.