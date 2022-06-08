UEFA Nations League: Belgium-Poland, Wales-Netherlands top plays
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Wednesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off on FS1, Belgium is taking on Poland at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels. Elsewhere, Wales is hosting the Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium.
Here are the top plays.
Belgium vs. Poland (League A)
Just missed it
Belgium began the match on the march, but misplaced a pair of great looks, hampering its own efforts early on.
Scoring machine!
Who else but Robert Lewandowski? The polished professional found himself in perfect position after a teammate's nice find, and did a little volleying before driving in the opening goal with his left foot.
What a hit!
After a number of Belgian chances missed the mark, Axel Witsel got a chance to charge up a spring-loaded fireball. And this time, he put it right where it needed to be.
Wales vs. Netherlands (League A)
Get that outta here!
A Wales scoring attempt in the 24th minute looked promising, but Netherlands keeper Mark Flekken laid out to make a smooth diving stop, keeping his opponent at bay.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Here's a look at the rest of Wednesday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine (League B)
Scotland vs. Armenia (League B)
Good ball, good score
The Scots' teamwork was apparent early, and they were able to find pay dirt on a graceful header in the 28th minute.
Another heady play
Scotland used every bit of its cerebral capabilities in the first half, and scored again after depositing a corner kick into the back of the net in minute 40.