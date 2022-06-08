UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Belgium-Poland, Wales-Netherlands top plays 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Wednesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Belgium is taking on Poland at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels. Elsewhere, Wales is hosting the Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium.

Here are the top plays.

Belgium vs. Poland (League A)

Just missed it

Belgium began the match on the march, but misplaced a pair of great looks, hampering its own efforts early on.

Scoring machine!

Who else but Robert Lewandowski? The polished professional found himself in perfect position after a teammate's nice find, and did a little volleying before driving in the opening goal with his left foot.

Robert Lewandowski helps Poland strike first vs. Belgium, 1-0 Robert Lewandowski continues to bag goals, thanks to a clinical finish in the 28th minute against Belgium.

What a hit!

After a number of Belgian chances missed the mark, Axel Witsel got a chance to charge up a spring-loaded fireball. And this time, he put it right where it needed to be.

Wales vs. Netherlands (League A)

Get that outta here!

A Wales scoring attempt in the 24th minute looked promising, but Netherlands keeper Mark Flekken laid out to make a smooth diving stop, keeping his opponent at bay.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Here's a look at the rest of Wednesday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine (League B)

Scotland vs. Armenia (League B)

Good ball, good score

The Scots' teamwork was apparent early, and they were able to find pay dirt on a graceful header in the 28th minute.

Scotland takes a 1-0 lead on Tony Ralston's header in the 28th minute Scotland took a 1-0 lead over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League after a 28th-minute header by Tony Ralston went into the back of the net

Another heady play

Scotland used every bit of its cerebral capabilities in the first half, and scored again after depositing a corner kick into the back of the net in minute 40.

Scotland goes ahead 2-0 on another header, this time by Scott McKenna in the 40th minute Scotland took a 2-0 lead over Armenia in the UEFA Nations League on a Scott McKenna header in the 40th minute.

