UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. England, pick

2 hours ago

Germany will face England in a UEFA Nations League matchup between two teams whose World Cup 2022 odds are at the top of the pack.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday at Allianz Arena in Munich and can be seen on FuboTV.

This League A Group 3 contest features rival squads that are on a mission to establish dominance ahead of Qatar. Should bettors back the Three Lions to rebound against Die Mannschaft after its historic loss to Hungary during the first week of the tournament? Or will Germany prove to be too tough an opponent as they look to avenge its Euro 2020 loss to England?

Here's how to bet the Germany-England match — moneyline, draw, over/under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

At FOX Bet, England has the second-best odds to win the World Cup at +500. And striker Harry Kane has the best odds to win the Golden Boot at +700. Germany, though, isn't too far behind when it comes to winning it all in November. The country has the sixth-best World Cup odds at +1100. And the squad's Kai Havertz has the 12th-best odds to take home the Golden Boot in Qatar at +3300.

According to FOX Sports Research, Germany and England have met 33 times, with Germany earning 15 wins and four draws in those matches. Germany has not beaten England since winning 1-0 in 2017 in an international friendly. In the last four matches against Germany, the Three Lions have gone 2-1-1 (W-L-D).

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

Germany vs. England 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on FuboTV (odds via FOX Bet)*

Germany: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
England: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Draw: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Over/under total goals — 2.5 
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Both teams to score
Yes: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.520 total)
No: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Notable prop bets

Harry Kane to score and England to win: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Timo Werner to score first: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Raheem Sterling and Serge Gnabry both to score: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Harry Maguire to score on a header: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

*odds as of 6/06/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Tuesday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"England (+200) are coming off an embarrassing loss to Hungary and will be looking to put that right on Tuesday," McIntyre noted. "But not only does Germany (+110) always play the Three Lions tough, this game is at Allianz Arena in Munich. That works against the Gareth Southgate’s side.

"Germany is also in lights-out form; they’re unbeaten in 10 (outscoring foes 35-4 along the way) under new coach Hansi Flick, who took over after England beat Germany at Wembley in the round of 16 at last summer’s Euros. 

"Look for Die Mannschaft to return the favor at home."

PICK: Germany (+110 at FOX Bet) to win

So are you picking England to rebound or are you betting Germany to get its first win over the Three Lions since 2017? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

