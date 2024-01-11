English Premier League
Tottenham signs Romania defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa
Published Jan. 11, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET

Tottenham completed the signing of center back Radu Dragusin from Italian club Genoa on Thursday, two days after Spurs added forward Timo Werner on loan.

Dragusin had been manager Ange Postecoglou’s top priority this transfer window. The 21-year-old Romania international signed a contract through the 2029-30 season.

Bayern Munich had expressed interest in the 6-foot-3 Dragusin but on Thursday signed Eric Dier on loan. The Spurs defender had played infrequently under Postecoglou.

Financial terms of Dragusin's transfer were not disclosed. British media report the fee to be about 30 million euros ($33 million).

Dragusin joined Juventus at age 16 and made his first-team debut two years later. He had loans to Sampdoria and then Salernitana before joining Genoa — initially on loan. He helped Genoa gain promotion back to Serie A, playing 38 times and scoring four goals before the move was made permanent in July.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

