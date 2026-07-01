Top Mexico Goalscorers In World Cup History: Julián Quiñones Breaks Into Top-Five

Mexico striker Julián Quiñones has got off to a dream start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in four matches, with his latest coming against Ecuador in the round of 32.

But where does Quiñones rank among the all-time great goalscorers in Mexico's rich World Cup history? Here are the top-five goalscorers in the Mexican men's national team's World Cup history:

5. Rafael Márquez: 3 goals (2006, 2010, 2014)

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Arguably the greatest Mexican defender in history, Rafael Márquez scored three World Cup goals from 2006 to 2014. Although he was not known for his goal-scoring prowess, he was always a threat on attacking set pieces and came up with huge goals in some of Mexico’s biggest World Cup moments.

That included opening the scoring against Argentina in the round of 16 in 2006, scoring a late equalizer against host nation South Africa in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, and delivering a pivotal goal in Mexico’s final group-stage match in 2014, when El Tri needed a victory to move on. Márquez scored in the second half to give Mexico the initial lead in what became a 3-1 win that sent Mexico through.

In the biggest games, Márquez came up huge.

4. Cuauhtémoc Blanco: 3 goals (1998, 2002, 2010)

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Cuauhtémoc Blanco is the definition of longevity in Mexican football. His first and last World Cup goals were separated by 12 years, and despite being famously left off Mexico’s roster in 2006, he still managed to make three World Cup appearances. He also scored a famous penalty in the 2010 World Cup that put Mexico up 2-0 over France, which had been a World Cup finalist four years earlier.

3. Julián Quiñones: 3 goals (2026)

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Julián Quiñones, who switched to Mexico at age 26 after representing Colombia earlier in his career, has already made history in his first World Cup campaign. With three goals, he is now tied for third in Mexico’s World Cup scoring history. The winger finished as the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League and has carried that form into the World Cup.

2. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández: 4 goals (2010, 2014, 2018)

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One of the most iconic Mexican national team players of all time, Chicharito is one of only three Mexican players to score at three different World Cups. He is also the all-time leading goalscorer in Mexico national team history. His biggest World Cup goal came in 2014, when he scored an insurance goal against Croatia in Mexico’s final group-stage match, helping send El Tri through to the round of 16.

1. Luis "El Matador" Hernández: 4 goals (1998)

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Luis Hernández sits at the top of the list, tied with Chicharito with four goals. The difference is that all four of his goals came during Mexico’s 1998 World Cup campaign. That included two goals in a 3-1 comeback victory over South Korea, an iconic late 95th-minute equalizer against the Netherlands, and the opening goal against Germany in the round of 16 before Mexico was knocked out.