Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 47: Christian Eriksen

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Christian Eriksen

Country: Denmark

Rank: 47

Rank in 2018: 24

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

The fact that there are any expectations for Christian Eriksen going into the World Cup is remarkable.

In Denmark's group stage opener at the Euro 2020 last summer, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch. Though he was successfully resuscitated, at the time it seemed likely that his career was over.

Now, Eriksen isn't just playing soccer again; he's getting first team minutes in the Premier League with Manchester United, who he signed a three-year deal with as a free agent in July. As long as he's healthy, he'll be heavily relied upon by Denmark as their setup man.

"Set pieces are something that make him a real threat because Denmark have a lot of tall attacking players that can get after the ball," Holden said. "In order to put those in the back of the net, you need good, quality service and that's what Eriksen can provide."

Denmark made a deep run at the Euro 2020. If they do the same in Doha, Eriksen will likely be the catalyst once again, only this time it will be on the pitch.

