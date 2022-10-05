FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 47: Christian Eriksen
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 47: Christian Eriksen

10 hours ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Christian Eriksen

Country: Denmark

Rank: 47

Rank in 2018: 24

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

The fact that there are any expectations for Christian Eriksen going into the World Cup is remarkable.

In Denmark's group stage opener at the Euro 2020 last summer, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch. Though he was successfully resuscitated, at the time it seemed likely that his career was over.

Now, Eriksen isn't just playing soccer again; he's getting first team minutes in the Premier League with Manchester United, who he signed a three-year deal with as a free agent in July. As long as he's healthy, he'll be heavily relied upon by Denmark as their setup man.

"Set pieces are something that make him a real threat because Denmark have a lot of tall attacking players that can get after the ball," Holden said. "In order to put those in the back of the net, you need good, quality service and that's what Eriksen can provide."

Denmark made a deep run at the Euro 2020. If they do the same in Doha, Eriksen will likely be the catalyst once again, only this time it will be on the pitch.

No. 47: Christian Eriksen

No. 47: Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is known for his passing, technical abilities, and set pieces.
Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: James Rodríguez's howler vs. Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: James Rodríguez's howler vs. Uruguay

11 hours ago
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
FIFA World Cup 2022

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

1 day ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi strikes first after international window
United States

USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi strikes first after international window

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Negrete's sensational scissor kick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Negrete's sensational scissor kick

1 day ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 48: Hirving Lozano
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 48: Hirving Lozano

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes