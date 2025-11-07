Switzerland vs Mexico: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Switzerland and Mexico square off in Group F action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to watch Switzerland vs Mexico

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Switzerland vs Mexico Match Preview

Switzerland opened their campaign with a strong 4-1 win over Ivory Coast before playing to a scoreless draw against Korea Republic, keeping them unbeaten through two matches. Mexico, meanwhile, bounced back from a narrow 2-1 loss to Korea Republic with a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast. Both sides enter this match in solid form, with a potential knockout-stage berth on the line.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.