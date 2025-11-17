Switzerland vs Ireland: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Switzerland and Ireland square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 1, Doha, QAT

TV: Telemundo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland Match Preview

Switzerland enter the Round of 16 unbeaten after an impressive group stage, highlighted by statement wins over Ivory Coast, Mexico, and Egypt. The Swiss attack has been sharp and balanced, scoring multiple goals in every victory while maintaining defensive composure throughout. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, advanced after a solid run that included wins over Panama and Uzbekistan along with hard-fought draws against Paraguay and Canada. Both sides boast disciplined defenses and clinical finishing, setting up a tight, tactical battle as they vie for a spot in the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals.

