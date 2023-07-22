FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden-South Africa, Netherlands-Portugal predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 22, 2023 10:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is heading into the first weekend of the tournament — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets for these matchups throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, I'll share it.

And, so far, I'm off to a great 5-2 start, so hopefully we can keep this going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I'm making for Matchday 4.

RELATED: Sophia Smith lived up to the hype for the USWNT

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Sweden Over 2.5 goals (-165)

South Africa was throttled late last year by top-level teams Brazil and Australia to the tune of 13-1 over three games.

I’m very high on Sweden this tournament, and any head coach (Peter Gerhardsson) that is all about attacking and heavy metal music is my type of guy.

Between Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and others, the Swedish attack should have the pedal to the metal from the start and put up goals in this one.

If you’re feeling frisky, Over 3.5 goals is in the +150 range. If South Africa bunkers in, four goals could be tough to come by, so I'll take Over 2.5 goals as my best bet.

PICK: Sweden Over 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Carli Lloyd's takeaways from the USWNT win over Vietnam Carli Lloyd joined the "World Cup NOW" crew and talked about her key takeaways from the USWNT's win over Vietnam in their opening World Cup match.

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score Yes (-120)

Without the team's best scorer Vivianne Miedema (torn ACL), the Dutch might be in transition on the attack, but against World Cup newbies Portugal, Leeuwinnen's youthful lineup should be able to find at least one goal.

These two teams played a wild one in Euro 2022, which finished 3-2 Netherlands after it blew a 2-0 lead. This has a chance to be one of the more entertaining matches of the first round of group-stage games.

PICK: Both Teams To Score -120 Yes (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share