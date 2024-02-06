La Liga
Spanish league to denounce fan who touched player's backside during game
Updated Feb. 6, 2024 9:32 a.m. ET

The Spanish league will take action against the young fan who appeared to touch the backside of a Sevilla player during a game.

The league said on Tuesday it identified the fan with the help of authorities and will denounce him to local prosecutors.

The league will also denounce alleged racist insults against Sevilla player Yasser En-Nesyri in the same game, a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. En-Nesyri scored twice.

Lucas Ocampos was getting ready for a throw-in past the half-hour mark at Vallecas Stadium when the fan — apparently a minor — reached out and poked his backside.

The Argentine winger turned to argue with the young fan and then called the referee over. The match was halted briefly as the referee talked to the match delegate.

Some fans laughed at the incident as Rayo players appealed to the crowd to behave.

"You can see what happened in the (video) images," Ocampos said. "I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things. I don't think all the Rayo people are like that because they have always treated us with respect, but there is always one fool.

"I kept my calm because I have two daughters, I hope this doesn't happen to them in the future. I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well."

Sevilla coach Quique Sánchez Flores said some people were "not prepared" to be at stadiums so close to players.

"I don't know what goes through the minds of people who are coming to the stadiums," Flores said. "We have to look into that. It worries me. It worries me when you see their ages, when you see these rare things happening in stadiums."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

