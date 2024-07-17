LaLiga 2
Spanish court gives online racial abuser of soccer star Vinícius 8-month suspended sentence
LaLiga 2

Spanish court gives online racial abuser of soccer star Vinícius 8-month suspended sentence

Published Jul. 17, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET

Real Madrid said Wednesday that a Spanish court has given a suspended eight-month prison sentence to a person who racially insulted soccer stars Vinícius Júnior and Antonio Rudiger in the comments section of a popular Spanish sports news website.

The club said that the offender, whose name was not given, was found guilty of harming the moral integrity of the players, both of whom are Black. The person also reportedly used hateful language to denigrate Rudiger's Islamic faith.

The offender avoided prison after agreeing to participate in an anti-discrimination awareness program, the club said. Madrid said the comments appeared on the Marca website.

In June, three Valencia fans were handed eight-month prison sentences after pleading guilty to racially insulting Vinícius during a Spanish league game in May 2023. That was the first conviction for racism-related cases in professional soccer in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinícius has been repeatedly targeted for racial abuse during away games in Spain despite attempts by the league and authorities to stamp out such incidents.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from LaLiga 2 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes