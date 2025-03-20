UEFA Nations League Spain vs. Netherlands highlights: Merino's late equalizer sets up exciting second leg Published Mar. 20, 2025 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The latest chapter of the rivalry between Spain and the Netherlands ended in a draw on Thursday thanks to a late equalizer from La Roja midfielder Mikel Merino.

Merino capitalized on a shot from Nico Williams, who scored Spain's first goal, that was blocked by Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Merino struck the ball off of the rebound and tied things up for Spain in the 93rd minute after subbing on in the 84th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Merino's equalizer, the Netherlands had led for nearly the entire second half, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring the Orange's second goal of the evening in the 46th minute. Cody Gakpo scored in the 28th minute to level things up with Spain.

The momentum shifted in Spain's favor when Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato was shown a straight red card 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Spain and the Netherlands will enter the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals even on goals. The second leg will take place on Sunday and the winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

Netherlands vs. Spain UEFA Nations League Highlights | FOX Soccer

share