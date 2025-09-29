FIFA U-20 World Cup Spain vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview Updated Oct. 1, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain and Mexico face off to continue Group C action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Spain opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Morocco while Mexico is coming off of a 2-2 draw with Brazil. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.

How to watch Spain vs. Mexico

Spain vs. Mexico Odds

As of Oct. 1, Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Spain U-20 Team Schedule

Mexico U-20 Team Schedule

