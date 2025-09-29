FIFA U-20 World Cup
Spain vs. Mexico: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview
Updated Oct. 1, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET
Spain and Mexico face off to continue Group C action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Spain opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Morocco while Mexico is coming off of a 2-2 draw with Brazil. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch Spain vs. Mexico
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Spain vs. Mexico Odds
As of Oct. 1, Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Spain U-20 Team Schedule
Mexico U-20 Team Schedule
