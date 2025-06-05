UEFA Nations League Spain vs. France Nations League semifinal: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming, updated odds Published Jun. 5, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two European giants, France and Spain, face off in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, promising a thrilling encounter between the reigning champions and the 2021 titleholders. With both teams boasting world-class talent, this match is set to be a highlight of the tournament.

The winner will advance to the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, to face Portugal, who won a thrilling match 2-1 over Germany. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff earlier that day.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch France vs. Spain.

When is France vs. Spain? How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

TV: FS1, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of June 5, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

France: +200

Draw: +215

Spain: +130

Germany vs. Portugal UEFA Nations League Semifinals Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the best moments from Germany vs. Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Semifinals.

France vs. Spain Head to Head

France has played Spain a total of 37 times (all-time). France has won 13 games, drawn 7, and lost 17 to Spain since 1922.

France vs. Spain Head-to-head (All time)

4/30/1922: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)

1/28/1923: Spain 3, France 0 (International Friendly)

5/22/1927: Spain 4, France 1 (International Friendly)

4/14/1929: Spain 8, France 1 (International Friendly)

4/23/1933: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

1/24/1935: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

3/15/1942: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)

6/19/1949: Spain 5, France 1 (International Friendly)

3/17/1955: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

3/13/1958: France 2, Spain 2 (International Friendly)

12/17/1959: France 4, Spain 3 (International Friendly)

4/2/1961: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

12/10/1961: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

1/9/1963: Spain 0, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/17/1968: Spain 3, France 1 (International Friendly)

3/17/1971: Spain 2, France 2 (International Friendly)

11/8/1978: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

2/18/1981: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/5/1983: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

6/27/1984: France 2, Spain 0 (UEFA European Championship)

3/23/1988: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)

2/20/1991: France 3, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

10/12/1991: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

6/15/1996: France 1, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

1/28/1998: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

6/25/2000: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)

3/28/2001: Spain 2, France 1 (International Friendly)

6/27/2006: France 3, Spain 1 (FIFA World Cup)

2/6/2008: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)

3/3/2010: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

6/23/2012: Spain 2, France 0 (UEFA European Championship)

10/16/2012: Spain 1, France 1 (FIFA World Cup)

3/26/2013: Spain 1, France 0 (FIFA World Cup)

9/4/2014: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)

3/28/2017: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)

10/10/2021: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA Nations League)

7/9/2024: Spain 2, France 1 (UEFA European Championship)

Previous Games

Spain (ESP)

France (FRA)

share

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more