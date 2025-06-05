UEFA Nations League
Spain vs. France Nations League semifinal: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming, updated odds
Published Jun. 5, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET
Two European giants, France and Spain, face off in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, promising a thrilling encounter between the reigning champions and the 2021 titleholders. With both teams boasting world-class talent, this match is set to be a highlight of the tournament.
The winner will advance to the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 8, to face Portugal, who won a thrilling match 2-1 over Germany. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff earlier that day.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch France vs. Spain.
When is France vs. Spain? How to watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: MHP Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
- TV: FS1, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of June 5, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- France: +200
- Draw: +215
- Spain: +130
France vs. Spain Head to Head
France has played Spain a total of 37 times (all-time). France has won 13 games, drawn 7, and lost 17 to Spain since 1922.
France vs. Spain Head-to-head (All time)
- 4/30/1922: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 1/28/1923: Spain 3, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 5/22/1927: Spain 4, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 4/14/1929: Spain 8, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 4/23/1933: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 1/24/1935: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/15/1942: Spain 4, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/19/1949: Spain 5, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/17/1955: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/13/1958: France 2, Spain 2 (International Friendly)
- 12/17/1959: France 4, Spain 3 (International Friendly)
- 4/2/1961: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 12/10/1961: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 1/9/1963: Spain 0, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/17/1968: Spain 3, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 3/17/1971: Spain 2, France 2 (International Friendly)
- 11/8/1978: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 2/18/1981: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/5/1983: France 1, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 6/27/1984: France 2, Spain 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/23/1988: France 2, Spain 1 (International Friendly)
- 2/20/1991: France 3, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/12/1991: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 6/15/1996: France 1, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 1/28/1998: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/25/2000: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA European Championship)
- 3/28/2001: Spain 2, France 1 (International Friendly)
- 6/27/2006: France 3, Spain 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 2/6/2008: Spain 1, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/3/2010: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/23/2012: Spain 2, France 0 (UEFA European Championship)
- 10/16/2012: Spain 1, France 1 (FIFA World Cup)
- 3/26/2013: Spain 1, France 0 (FIFA World Cup)
- 9/4/2014: France 1, Spain 0 (International Friendly)
- 3/28/2017: Spain 2, France 0 (International Friendly)
- 10/10/2021: France 2, Spain 1 (UEFA Nations League)
- 7/9/2024: Spain 2, France 1 (UEFA European Championship)
Previous Games
Spain (ESP)
- 3/23: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (H)
- 3/20: Spain 2-2 Netherlands (A)
- 11/18: Spain 3-2 Switzerland (H)
- 11/15: Spain 2-1 Denmark (A)
- 10/15: Spain 3-0 Serbia (H)
France (FRA)
- 3/23: France 2-0 Croatia (H)
- 3/20: France 0-2 Croatia (A)
- 11/17: France 3-1 Italy (A)
- 11/14: France 0-0 Israel (H)
- 10/14: France 2-1 Belgium (A)
