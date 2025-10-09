FIFA U-20 World Cup
Spain vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 6:39 a.m. ET
Spain and Colombia clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Spain reached this stage after topping its group and defeating Ukraine in the Round of 16, while Colombia advanced following a win over South Africa. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Spain vs. Colombia
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Fiscal, Talca, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Spain vs. Colombia Odds
Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Road to the Quarterfinals
Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:
Spain
- 10/7: at Ukraine (Win, 1-0)
- 10/4: vs Brazil (Win, 1-0)
- 10/1: vs Mexico (Draw, 2-2)
- 9/28: at Morocco (Loss, 2-0)
Colombia
- 10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)
- 10/5: at Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)
- 10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)
- 9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)
