Spain vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Spain and Colombia clash in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Spain reached this stage after topping its group and defeating Ukraine in the Round of 16, while Colombia advanced following a win over South Africa. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Spain vs. Colombia

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain vs. Colombia Odds

Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:

Spain

10/7: at Ukraine (Win, 1-0)

10/4: vs Brazil (Win, 1-0)

10/1: vs Mexico (Draw, 2-2)

9/28: at Morocco (Loss, 2-0)

Colombia

10/8: vs South Africa (Win, 3-1)

10/5: at Nigeria (Draw, 1-1)

10/2: vs Norway (Draw, 0-0)

9/29: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.