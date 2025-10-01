FIFA U-20 World Cup
spain vs brazil
FIFA U-20 World Cup

Spain vs. Brazil: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Published Oct. 4, 2025 8:19 a.m. ET

Spain and Brazil face off to continue Group C action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Spain and Brazil are both tied at the bottom of Group C with one point. Mexico is just ahead with two points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Spain vs. Brazil

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT

Spain vs. Brazil Odds

As of Oct. 4, Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Brazil vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview

Brazil vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Preview

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes