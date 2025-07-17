UEFA Women's EURO Spain Star Aitana Bonmatí Says She's Mentally Stronger After Hospital Stay Published Jul. 17, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain's opponents at the Women's European Championship won't want to hear Aitana Bonmatí say she is even better as a player after her recent spell in the hospital, but she is.

Bonmatí said Thursday she is feeling "100 percent physically" on the eve of a quarterfinal game against host Switzerland that will be exactly three weeks since she was hospitalized with viral meningitis.

"I think this new Aitana is even stronger mentally with the same ambitions," the two-time defending Ballon d'Or winner said in translated comments. "I reminded myself [of] who I am. I feel very well. … I'm glad to be here."

Bonmatí was treated in a Madrid hospital before traveling to Switzerland one day later than the rest of the world champion and tournament favorite's squad.

"I was frustrated," she said at the pregame news conference at the stadium in Bern. "I suffered, I must admit. It was five days before the start of the tournament. What happened was unexpected. I felt super well, physically I was perfect, but I never thought I wouldn’t be here."

Bonmatí was even well enough to enter from the bench on the second day of Euro 2025, in the 81st minute of Spain's 5-0 win over Portugal. She came on for the second half of the 6-2 win against Belgium, when the score was 2-1.

She played the full game in a 3-1 win over Italy, ensuring Spain finished top of its group. The team tied the tournament record of scoring 14 goals in the opening phase.

"I am happy because the team was super good," Bonmatí said. "We played an excellent tournament and now the best part is coming."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

