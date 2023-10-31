Spain
Spain defender Irene Paredes misses out on milestone 100th cap due to computer error
Oct. 31, 2023

Spain defender Irene Paredes was kept from making her 100th appearance with the women's national team on Tuesday because of a computer glitch.

Spain coach Montse Tomé said after the team's 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women's Nations League that a computer error kept Paredes from being added to Spain's official match squad.

"There was some kind of computer problem, I was told about it at the hotel," Tomé said. "I had to adapt to the situation and I went with the starting 11 that you saw.'

Spanish media said the Spanish soccer federation was not able to properly update the game squad in UEFA's official application. Instead, the squad from the previous match — in which Paredes was not included because she wasn't fit — was in the system.

Amaiur Sarriegi, who had been dropped the squad because of an injury, ended up appearing in the official squad list for the match against Switzerland even though she wasn't available.

Only Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso have reached the 100-match mark with Spain's women's team.

Putellas scored twice for Spain in Tuesday's win.

Spain leads its Nations League group with 12 points, five more than Sweden after four matches.

Aitana Bonmatí, who won the women’s Ballon d’Or award for best player on Monday, started for Spain against the Swiss.

Reporting By The Associated Press.

