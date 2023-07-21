FIFA Women's World Cup United States-Vietnam, England-Haiti predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 21, 2023 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is upon us, which means fans and bettors are in for an exciting few weeks of incredible competition — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets for these matchups throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, I'll share it.

Great start so far, going 3-1 through two days.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I'm making for Matchday 3.

USWNT vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET Friday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

United States-Vietnam: Under 7.5 goals, -190

Look, everyone is going to want to have a wager on this match. And games like this are the toughest for me to find something that isn’t around -800, as Alex Morgan is to score anytime. So unless you’ve got strong conviction and a strong stomach to lay a price like that, stick to some smaller fun bets or stay away.

However, I’m here to give you a bet I like, so I landed on Under 7.5 total goals at -190. Vietnam will do whatever it can to keep this score down by lining up in a defensive formation that might be difficult to break down. With so many new faces, maybe the U.S. isn’t able to generate a ton of scoring opportunities and will win something along the lines of six or seven to nil.

PICK: U.S.A. and Vietnam to score Under 7.5 goals combined (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Who is the BIGGEST threat to the USWNT's World Cup hopes? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse preview the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and debate which squad is the biggest threat to the USWNT

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Zambia-Japan: Yes BTTS/No draw, -105

Zambia is the lowest-ranked team here. And we could see plenty of goals against a youthful Japanese team full of players who were on the 2018 U-20 World Cup-winning side.

Each of Zambia’s last three friendlies had at least three goals, and they played a 10-3 match in the Olympics against the Netherlands. Another bet to consider is Japan to win and Over 3.5 goals at -110.

PICK: Both Teams To Score/No draw (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

England-Haiti: Under 4.5 goals, -112

Haiti isn’t going to score, but that price is -370 and not everyone will care to lay that price.

England hasn’t conceded more than one goal in any of its last 11 group stage matches, and I don’t expect The Lionesses to concede here. The question is, how many will they score?

It may take a match or two to find the right lineup combination for England, so I’ll look to a 3-0 or 4-0 win.

PICK: England and Haiti to score Under 4.5 goals combined (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

