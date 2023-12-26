FIFA Women's World Cup Spain, Barcelona star Alexia Putellas to undergo knee surgery Wednesday Published Dec. 26, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spanish women's national team and FC Barcelona Femení star midfielder Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery on her left knee Wednesday, Barcelona announced on Tuesday. There is no timetable for her return at this time.

Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or-winner and a World Cup-winner with Spain in 2023, missed Euro 2022 and was limited during the 2022-23 Liga F season due to an ACL tear in the same knee. Putellas returned in time for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but her condition limited her impact, as she was primarily used a substitute.

Putellas was called up for Spain's training camp in November, but she withdrew due to knee discomfort. Her last appearance for Barcelona was in a 5-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage. She scored two goals.

Barcelona is currently at the top of Group A in the Champions League with four wins in four matches. They're also the league-leaders in the Spanish Liga F, with six points separating them and No. 2 Real Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Alexia Putellas Spain FC Barcelona

share