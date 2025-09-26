FIFA U-20 World Cup
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:34 a.m. ET
South Korea and Ukraine square off in a Group B matchup at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's your viewing guide and what’s next for each team.
How to watch South Korea vs. Ukraine
- Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
South Korea U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. Ukraine – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Sept 30: vs. Paraguay – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 3: vs. Panama – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
Ukraine U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. South Korea – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Sept 30: vs. Panama – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 3: vs. Paraguay – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
