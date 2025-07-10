UEFA Women's EURO
Euro 2025: Norway Beats Iceland; Signe Gaupset Youngest to Score Twice
Euro 2025: Norway Beats Iceland; Signe Gaupset Youngest to Score Twice

Updated Jul. 10, 2025 6:03 p.m. ET

Signe Gaupset became the youngest player to score twice in a Women's Euro match as she led Norway to a 4-3 win over Iceland on Thursday.

UEFA said Gaupset, who is 20 years and 22 days, had beaten the previous record by exactly a year as Vivianne Miedema was 21 years and 22 days when she bagged a double for the Netherlands in the 2017 final.

Gaupset netted both her goals inside 26 minutes and also set up Norway's other two, which were scored by Frida Maanum in the second half.

Norway was already guaranteed top spot in its group, while Iceland was already eliminated.

Iceland was nevertheless keen to end its tournament with a positive result and took an early lead when Sveindís Jónsdóttir tapped in a rebound in the sixth minute. The team then slashed the deficit with two late goals.

Hlin Eiriksdottir scored Iceland’s second in the 84th minute and Glodis Viggosdottir added a penalty in stoppage time after Eiríksdóttir was fouled by Marit Bratberg Lund, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Norway finished with a maximum of nine points in Group G, five points above host nation Switzerland and Finland after they drew 1-1. Switzerland advanced because of a superior goal difference to Finland.

Iceland finished bottom of the group with zero points.

Norway will play the runner-up of Group B in the quarterfinals, on July 16 in Geneva. That will be Spain, Italy or Portugal — who play their matches on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

