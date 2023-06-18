MLS Sergio Busquets to sign with Inter Miami, joining Lionel Messi Updated Jun. 18, 2023 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sergio Busquets is reportedly following the path of his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and joining Inter Miami.

The experienced midfielder is expected to finalize his move to MLS "in the near future," according to sources in Spain.

Approaching his 35th birthday in July, the midfielder disclosed his departure from Camp Nou — the home of La Liga's FC Barcelona — in May, marking the end of his remarkable 15-season tenure with the club.

Throughout his time there, Busquets amassed an impressive record of 722 appearances, securing nine La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues, and seven Copas del Rey, along with various other prestigious honors.

Inter Miami is currently 15th place in the Eastern Conference.

The news come on the heels of 35-year-old superstar Messi committing his soccer future to Inter Miami on June 7.

