WCQ - UEFA Serbia vs. Andorra: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 9, 2025 4:52 p.m. ET

Serbia hosts Andorra in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade. Serbia enters unbeaten in five straight matches, while Andorra looks to pull off a shock result after struggling to score in recent outings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Serbia vs. Andorra.

When is Serbia vs. Andorra? How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Serbia vs. Andorra Head to Head

Serbia and Andorra have never played each other in international competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Serbia

6/7: Serbia 0-0 Albania (A)

3/23: Serbia 2-0 Austria (H)

3/20: Serbia 1-1 Austria (A)

11/18: Serbia 0-0 Denmark (H)

11/15: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (A)

Andorra

6/7: Andorra 0-1 England (H)

3/24: Andorra 0-3 Albania (A)

3/21: Andorra 0-1 Latvia (H)

11/19: Andorra 0-0 Malta (A)

11/16: Andorra 0-1 Moldova (H)

