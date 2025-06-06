WCQ - UEFA
Serbia vs. Andorra: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 9, 2025 4:52 p.m. ET
Serbia hosts Andorra in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade. Serbia enters unbeaten in five straight matches, while Andorra looks to pull off a shock result after struggling to score in recent outings.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Serbia vs. Andorra.
When is Serbia vs. Andorra? How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Serbia vs. Andorra Head to Head
Serbia and Andorra have never played each other in international competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Serbia
- 6/7: Serbia 0-0 Albania (A)
- 3/23: Serbia 2-0 Austria (H)
- 3/20: Serbia 1-1 Austria (A)
- 11/18: Serbia 0-0 Denmark (H)
- 11/15: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (A)
Andorra
- 6/7: Andorra 0-1 England (H)
- 3/24: Andorra 0-3 Albania (A)
- 3/21: Andorra 0-1 Latvia (H)
- 11/19: Andorra 0-0 Malta (A)
- 11/16: Andorra 0-1 Moldova (H)
