Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna: Leagues Cup preview, how to watch, time
Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET
The Seattle Sounders welcome Santos Laguna to Lumen Field for a Leagues Cup fixture. Santos is looking to bounce back after an opening-game loss to Colorado while Seattle is riding high after pummeling Cruz Azul 7-0. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna.
How to watch Seattle vs Santos
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
ADVERTISEMENT
Seattle vs Santos Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Seattle and Santos across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Seattle Sounders
- 7/26: at Atlanta (Draw, 2–2)
- 7/19: vs San Jose (Win, 3–2)
- 7/16: vs Colorado (Draw, 3–3)
- 7/12: at Sporting KC (Win, 3–2)
- 7/6: vs Columbus (Draw, 1–1)
Santos Laguna
- 7/25: at Puebla (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/16: vs Toluca (Loss, 2–4)
- 7/12: vs UNAM (Win, 3–0)
- 6/27: at Guadalajara (Loss, 1–3)
- 4/20: vs Tijuana (Loss, 0–4)
share
recommended
-
Leagues Cup Returns With a Bang — And a New, Slimmed-Down Look
2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores
How to watch the 2025 Leagues Cup: TV channels, streaming
-
Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews
Leagues Cup: Messi's Assists Lifts Inter Miami in Rodrigo De Paul's Debut
Leagues Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
Leagues Cup Returns With a Bang — And a New, Slimmed-Down Look
2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores
How to watch the 2025 Leagues Cup: TV channels, streaming
-
Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews
Leagues Cup: Messi's Assists Lifts Inter Miami in Rodrigo De Paul's Debut
Leagues Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Item 1 of 2