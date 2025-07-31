Leagues Cup
cruz azul vs seattle
Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna: Leagues Cup preview, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 1, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET

The Seattle Sounders welcome Santos Laguna to Lumen Field for a Leagues Cup fixture. Santos is looking to bounce back after an opening-game loss to Colorado while Seattle is riding high after pummeling Cruz Azul 7-0. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna.

How to watch Seattle vs Santos

  • Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Seattle vs Santos Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Seattle and Santos across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Seattle Sounders

  • 7/26: at Atlanta (Draw, 2–2)
  • 7/19: vs San Jose (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/16: vs Colorado (Draw, 3–3)
  • 7/12: at Sporting KC (Win, 3–2)
  • 7/6: vs Columbus (Draw, 1–1)

Santos Laguna

  • 7/25: at Puebla (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/16: vs Toluca (Loss, 2–4)
  • 7/12: vs UNAM (Win, 3–0)
  • 6/27: at Guadalajara (Loss, 1–3)
  • 4/20: vs Tijuana (Loss, 0–4)
