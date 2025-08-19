Leagues Cup Seattle Sounders vs Puebla: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Sounders host Puebla in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at Lumen Field. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Seattle Sounders: –205

Draw: +360

Puebla: +425

Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Seattle Sounders and Puebla in competitive play.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Seattle Sounders

8/16: at Minnesota United — L 1–0

8/10: at LA Galaxy — W 4–0

8/6: vs Tijuana — W 2–1

8/3: vs San Jose Earthquakes — W 2–1

7/31: vs Cruz Azul — W 7–0

Puebla

8/15: vs Atlético San Luis — L 2–0

8/8: at Tigres — L 7–0

8/5: vs CF Montréal — W 2–1

8/1: vs Columbus Crew — L 3–1

7/29: vs NYCFC — W 3–0

