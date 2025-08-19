Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 20, 2025 8:25 a.m. ET

The Seattle Sounders host Puebla in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at Lumen Field. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla

  • Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
  • Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Seattle Sounders: –205
  • Draw: +360
  • Puebla: +425

Seattle Sounders vs. Puebla Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Seattle Sounders and Puebla in competitive play.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Seattle Sounders

  • 8/16: at Minnesota United — L 1–0
  • 8/10: at LA Galaxy — W 4–0
  • 8/6: vs Tijuana — W 2–1
  • 8/3: vs San Jose Earthquakes — W 2–1
  • 7/31: vs Cruz Azul — W 7–0

Puebla

  • 8/15: vs Atlético San Luis — L 2–0
  • 8/8: at Tigres — L 7–0
  • 8/5: vs CF Montréal — W 2–1
  • 8/1: vs Columbus Crew — L 3–1
  • 7/29: vs NYCFC — W 3–0
