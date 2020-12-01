Sounders Continue Postseason Dominance

MLS
With a spot in the Western Conference Final on the line, the No. 2 Seattle Sounders dispatched of the sixth-seeded Dallas FC, 1-0, on Tuesday night, continuing their impressive postseason run.

The Sounders, in their six years of existence, have yet to experience an MLS campaign without a playoff appearance, and are looking to defend their 2019 league championship, their second in franchise history.

Seattle defender Shane O'Neill scored the game's lone goal, as he headed home a corner kick in the 49th minute, the first headed scored that Dallas has allowed all season.

O'Neill's strike marked his first career goal for the Sounders, and the assist came from playoff magician, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro.

With it, Lodiero boasts a league-record nine assists in his playoff career, to go along with eight goals in 18 postseason matches.

Prior to kickoff, Lodeiro payed tribute to fellow No. 10, the late Diego Maradona, who hails from the other side of the Rio de la Plata.

With the win, the Sounders own a MLS-record 14 postseason victories.

As for Dallas, it was a case of de ja vu, considering it fell to Seattle last season in the first round of the playoffs, 4-3.

The two teams have squared off a total of 35 times, and Seattle leads the all-time series, 17-9-9 record.

Next up, the Sounders will take on either Sporting Kansas City or Minnesota United in the Western Conference Final.

