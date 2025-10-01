FIFA U-20 World Cup
Saudi Arabia vs. Norway: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 5, 2025 8:22 a.m. ET
Saudi Arabia and Norway face off to continue Group F action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Norway is tied atop the group with Colombia with four points, while Saudi Arabia sits in last with zero points. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Norway
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: El Teniente, Rancagua, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Saudi Arabia vs. Norway Odds
As of Oct. 5, Norway is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
