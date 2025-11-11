FIFA U-17 World Cup
Saudi Arabia vs Mali: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 11, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET
Saudi Arabia and Mali square off in Group L action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs Mali
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 7, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Saudi Arabia vs Mali Match Preview
Saudi Arabia and Mali are tied in the Group L standings at three points a piece. In the first two matches of the tournament, Saudi Arabia took down New Zealand (3-2), but dropped a match to group leader Austria (1-0). Mali also lost to Austria (3-0), but also won their opener against New Zealand (3-0).
