UEFA Euro Saturday Euro, Copa América predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jun. 22, 2024 9:52 a.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 6-11, -3.9 units

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Belgium (Euro 2024)

Venezuela (Copa América)

Belgium is in a must-win spot vs. Romania after missing numerous opportunities to score vs. Slovakia in the opener. While Romania will be quite content to play for a draw after a 3-0 win over Ukraine, I’d be shocked if Belgium didn’t find a way to score at least once to walk away with a win. Ecuador is the team to beat in the group and Venezuela is a very defensive-minded team. If it can get out of here 1-1, it would be ecstatic. I feel very good about both these plays coming in. If you would rather play them individually, go for it.

PARLAY PICK: Belgium to win/Venezuela team total Under 1.5 (-132) — 2 unit play

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

