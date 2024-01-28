Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham could face Premier League Newcastle in FA Cup
Published Jan. 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds could get a taste of big-time soccer after Wrexham was drawn to potentially play Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Wrexham still has to book its place in the fifth round by beating second division Blackburn Rovers — but it has been given an extra incentive to win Monday's game at Ewood Park.

A potential home match against Newcastle would add a latest sprinkle of glamor to the Welsh team, which has been transformed since being bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021.

Their backing has already seen Wrexham promoted to the English Football League and gain global fame because of the hugely popular fly on the wall documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham."

Newcastle has rich backers of its own after being bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, also in 2021.

Also, non-league Maidstone will play second division opposition in the next round after being drawn against Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

Defending champion Manchester City is away at Premier League rival Luton.

Manchester United will play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest, and Liverpool faces Watford or Southampton.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

English Premier League
Wrexham
