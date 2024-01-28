Wrexham Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham could face Premier League Newcastle in FA Cup Published Jan. 28, 2024 6:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ryan Reynolds could get a taste of big-time soccer after Wrexham was drawn to potentially play Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Wrexham still has to book its place in the fifth round by beating second division Blackburn Rovers — but it has been given an extra incentive to win Monday's game at Ewood Park.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

A potential home match against Newcastle would add a latest sprinkle of glamor to the Welsh team, which has been transformed since being bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their backing has already seen Wrexham promoted to the English Football League and gain global fame because of the hugely popular fly on the wall documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham."

Newcastle has rich backers of its own after being bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, also in 2021.

Also, non-league Maidstone will play second division opposition in the next round after being drawn against Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

Defending champion Manchester City is away at Premier League rival Luton.

Manchester United will play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest, and Liverpool faces Watford or Southampton.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League Wrexham

share