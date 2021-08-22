English Premier League Premier League: Romelu Lukaku scores in Chelsea return; United extend road streak 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Talk about an instant impact.

Following a big-money transfer to Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku scored in his first game for the Blues this season in a win against Arsenal.

It's Lukaku's second stint with Chelsea, having previously been at the London club from 2011-2014.

The London derby capped Sunday's slate in the English Premier League, as Chelsea visited their crosstown rivals and came away with a 2⁠-0 win.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham held off a feisty effort from Wolverhampton for a 1-0 win, while Manchester United extended their unbeaten run on the road to 27 league matches in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Premier League action:

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Lukaku made his season debut after returning to the club following a team-record $135 million transfer from Inter Milan earlier in August.

Chelsea and their fans didn't have to wait long to see a return on that investment, either. At the 15-minute mark, Lukaku slotted home a tap in off a delivery from Reece James to make it 1-0.

James went from provider to scorer 20 minutes later, blasting a right-footed shot past Bernd Leno to double Chelsea's advantage.

Chances for Arsenal were scarce throughout the match, and those that came weren't capitalized upon. The hosts had just 35.1% possession when the final whistle blew, with six shots, three of which were on target. Meanwhile, Chelsea got off 22 shots, five of which were on target.

Leno did make a brilliant save in the 77th minute, denying Lukaku his second of the match with a quick reaction to palm a header over the crossbar.

The loss for Arsenal puts them in unfamiliar territory, with two losses to start the season.

So far, they've scored 0 goals and have conceded four.

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Man U's unbeaten streak away from Old Trafford in the league pushed to 27 matches, tying an EPL record in their 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The Saints took an early advantage courtesy of Che Adams with some help from United midfielder Fred, who was charged with an own goal in the 30th minute.

The Red Devils found an answer in the second half, however.

Mason Greenwood made it two goals in two league matches 10 minutes into the second half, skittering a left-footed shot past an outstretched Alex McCarthy.

Despite the laudable achievement of extending their unbeaten run, Man U fans will likely be left feeling their team left two points on the table.

With 64% of the possession and an advantage of 16 shots to Southampton's five, United were nevertheless forced to settle for a draw.

Wolves 0-1 Tottenham

Amid rumors of a move away from Tottenham, Harry Kane made his season debut for Spurs, coming off the bench in their 1-0 win against Wolves.

Last year's leading scorer in the EPL came on in the 72nd minute, making a late appearance, much to the delight of the Tottenham fans who had made the journey to the Molineux.

Kane entered with the game still tight, as Spurs were clinging to a 1-0 lead that they had earned in the ninth minute off of a penalty kick from Dele Alli.

Alli earned the penalty after being brought down by Jose Sa, then Tottenham's midfielder stepped up to roll it home.

Speaking of home, Sunday's game marked a homecoming for new Spurs manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who managed Wolves from 2017 to 2021.

Despite the 1-0 scoreline, there were plenty of chances on the table for both sides, especially in the second half.

Adama Traore nearly equalized in the 64th minute, but Hugo Lloris stepped up to make the crucial stop.

Moments later, Spurs had back-to-back attempts that could have put the game on ice but failed to convert.

In the end, Tottenham held firm and walked away with the win, giving them six points out of six to start their Premier League campaign.

