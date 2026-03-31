WCQ - Intercontinental Playoff
Referee Facundo Tello Removed From Congo DR-Jamaica FIFA World Cup Qualifier
WCQ - Intercontinental Playoff

Referee Facundo Tello Removed From Congo DR-Jamaica FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Updated Mar. 31, 2026 9:50 p.m. ET

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, was delayed during extra time because official Facundo Tello sustained an injury to his left leg. 

With Congo DR leading 1-0 in the 111th minute, Tello started grabbing his calf and knee, before keeling over. After two minutes of dealing with the pain, he left the game, and was replaced by the fourth referee, Dario Herrera.

The game was 0-0 after 90 minutes and went to extra time. Congo defender Axel Tuanzebe was on the end of a corner kick that gave his team the lead in the 100th minute. Congo DR held on for a 1-0 win that sent it to its first World Cup since 1974.

With the victory, Congo DR will join Group K, alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

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