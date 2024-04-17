UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior exits Manchester City clash with groin injury
Published Apr. 17, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET

Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute.

The game had gone into extra time after it finished 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute and Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 76th.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

