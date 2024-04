UEFA Champions League Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior exits Manchester City clash with groin injury Published Apr. 17, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium.

He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute.

The game had gone into extra time after it finished 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute and Kevin De Bruyne leveled for City in the 76th.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Champions League Man. City Real Madrid

share