Leagues Cup
Pumas vs. Orlando: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jul. 30, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET
Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC are set to clash in a Phase One Leagues Cup matchup. Here’s everything you need to know about Pumas UNAM vs. Orlando City SC.
How to watch Pumas vs. Orlando
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Pumas: +320
- Draw: +255
- Orlando City: -130
Pumas vs. Orlando Head to Head
Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Pumas UNAM
- 7/25: at Querétaro (Win, 2–0)
- 7/20: vs Pachuca (Loss, 2–3)
- 7/12: at Santos Laguna (Win, 3–0)
- 7/6: vs León (Win, 2–0)
- 5/4: at Monterrey (Loss, 0–2)
Orlando City SC
- 7/25: at Columbus Crew (Win, 3–1)
- 7/19: at New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)
- 7/16: vs NYCFC (Loss, 1–2)
- 7/12: vs CF Montréal (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/5: at Charlotte FC (Draw, 2–2)
