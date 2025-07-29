Leagues Cup Pumas vs. Orlando: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jul. 30, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC are set to clash in a Phase One Leagues Cup matchup. Here’s everything you need to know about Pumas UNAM vs. Orlando City SC.

How to watch Pumas vs. Orlando

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of July 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Pumas: +320

Draw: +255

Orlando City: -130

Pumas vs. Orlando Head to Head

Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC have never played each other before. This will be their first official meeting.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Pumas UNAM

7/25: at Querétaro (Win, 2–0)

7/20: vs Pachuca (Loss, 2–3)

7/12: at Santos Laguna (Win, 3–0)

7/6: vs León (Win, 2–0)

5/4: at Monterrey (Loss, 0–2)

Orlando City SC

7/25: at Columbus Crew (Win, 3–1)

7/19: at New England Revolution (Win, 2–1)

7/16: vs NYCFC (Loss, 1–2)

7/12: vs CF Montréal (Draw, 1–1)

7/5: at Charlotte FC (Draw, 2–2)

