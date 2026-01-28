'Best In The World': PSG Eyes Luis Enrique Extension Amid Manchester United Links

Manchester United's hopes of landing Luis Enrique have suffered a major setback as Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks to extend his contract beyond 2027. The 55-year-old, identified as a top target for the Red Devils, is reportedly fully settled in Paris, with the French champions determined to secure the long-term future of a manager they now regard as the "best in the world".

Talks underway to secure long-term future

United’s reported pursuit of Luis Enrique appears destined to fail, with fresh reports from France confirming that PSG have formally commenced negotiations to prolong the Spaniard's tenure at the Parc des Princes. According to Les Parisien, discussions between the club hierarchy and the manager’s representatives are now active, despite his current deal running until June 2027.

The timing of these talks is significant. With less than 18 months remaining on his contract, PSG are keen to avoid any uncertainty regarding their head coach's future. The club views the renewal of the 55-year-old as an absolute priority, aiming to shut down any speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. Enrique has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford hot seat, featuring prominently on United's shortlist of potential candidates alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino. However, the Parisian board are moving swiftly to ensure that their manager remains out of reach.

The eagerness to extend his stay stems from a period of unprecedented success and stability under his leadership. Having guided the club to European glory, Enrique was consecrated as the "best coach in the world" in 2025 after securing six trophies. For the decision-makers in Paris, there is currently no alternative vision; they simply do not envisage a future without the Asturian at the helm.

'Best coach in the world' leads youth revolution

Enrique has established himself as the undisputed cornerstone of PSG's sporting project. Functioning as both a tactician and a disciplinarian, he has successfully reshaped the squad in his own image, moving away from the 'Galactico' culture of the past to build a team based on collective effort and high-potential talent.

His influence on recruitment has been profound. He has championed the integration of younger profiles, a strategy exemplified by the recent capture of 18-year-old Dro Fernandez. The highly-rated prospect was poached from Barcelona and has committed his future to Paris until June 2030, a signing that bears the hallmarks of Enrique’s long-term planning.

Crucially, the manager enjoys a robust working relationship with sporting advisor Luis Campos. The pair have formed a formidable partnership, and with Campos having already extended his own contract until 2030 back in May 2025, the framework is in place for a dynasty. Furthermore, Enrique retains the absolute trust of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who privately admits that appointing the former Barcelona boss to succeed Christophe Galtier was the single best decision of his presidency.

Spaniard 'very happy' to reject Premier League interest

For United, the most discouraging aspect of the report is the confirmation of Enrique’s personal stance. Sources close to the manager told Les Parisien that he is "very happy" in the French capital and feels "fully fulfilled" by his role. This sentiment echoes comments he made a year ago, where he expressed a desire to remain at the club for a decade.

"Stay 10 years? I hope so," Enrique said previously. "But the reality is that it is very difficult to stay that many years in a top level club... But here, it is a totally different project. I feel very good, I am very comfortable. It would be really great if my adventure here lasted 10 years."

While he remains wary of the exhaustion that accompanies elite management, Enrique’s entourage maintains that he is energized by the environment at the Campus PSG. He recently bristled at rumours suggesting he might leave in the short or medium term, viewing such speculation as an attempt to destabilize his squad during a crucial period.

'Lifetime contract' rumours quashed despite deep commitment

The bond between manager and club is so strong that there have been reports of a potential "lifetime contract" for the Spaniard. However, sources within PSG have moved to dampen talk of an indefinite deal, clarifying that while they want him to stay for the long haul, the extension will follow a traditional structure.

Nevertheless, the intent is clear: PSG want to give Enrique the "keys to the truck" for the foreseeable future. At 55, the manager is aware of the delicate balance required to maintain success, but he continues to radiate enthusiasm to his staff and players.

With negotiations now officially open and the manager enjoying the status of a European champion, the door appears firmly closed for Manchester United. The Premier League giants will likely be forced to look elsewhere as Enrique prepares to commit his future to a project where he feels respected, powerful, and, most importantly, happy.