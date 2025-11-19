Portugal vs Switzerland: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Portugal and Switzerland square off in Quarterfinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs Switzerland

Portugal vs Switzerland Match Preview

Portugal enter the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals after a dominant group stage and a strong showing in the knockout round. The team has been effective in attack, scoring 20 goals across five matches, including convincing wins over Mexico, Morocco, and New Caledonia. Switzerland have also been solid throughout the tournament, advancing unbeaten behind balanced performances on both ends of the field. Their results include wins over Ivory Coast, Mexico, and Ireland, along with a draw against South Korea. Both sides have shown consistency and depth, setting up a competitive meeting between two in-form European teams.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Check out how each team reached the quarterfinals below:

Portugal

11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)

11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)

11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)

11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)

11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Switzerland

11/18: vs Ireland (Win, 3-1)

11/14: vs Egypt (Win, 3-1)

11/10: vs Mexico (Win, 3-1)

11/7: vs South Korea (Draw, 0-0)

11/4: at Ivory Coast (Win, 4-1)

