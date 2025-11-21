FIFA U-17 World Cup
Portugal vs Brazil
Portugal vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Published Nov. 24, 2025 1:32 a.m. ET

Portugal and Brazil square off in Semifinal action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs Brazil

Portugal vs Brazil Match Preview

Portugal enters the U-17 World Cup semifinals after an impressive run through both the group and knockout stages, capped by a 2-0 win over Switzerland. The team has been sharp in attack, scoring 22 goals in six matches, and has shown the ability to control tempo and finish efficiently in the final third. Brazil advanced after a 2-1 victory over Morocco, extending their unbeaten streak in the tournament. The South American side have combined creativity in possession with quick transitions, producing multiple high-scoring performances along the way. Both nations bring strong form into this semifinal, setting up a competitive clash for a place in the final.

Road to the Semifinals

Check out how each team reached the semifinals below:

Portugal

  • 11/21: vs Switzerland (Win, 2-0)
  • 11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)
  • 11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)
  • 11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)
  • 11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Brazil

  • 11/21: vs. Morocco (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/18: vs France (Win, 1-1)
  • 11/14: vs Paraguay (Win, 0-0)
  • 11/10: at Zambia (Draw, 1-1)
  • 11/7: vs Indonesia (Win, 4-0)
  • 11/4: vs Honduras (Win, 7-0)

