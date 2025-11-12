Portugal vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Portugal and Belgium square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Portugal vs Belgium
- Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Portugal vs Belgium Match Preview
Portugal bounced back from an early 2-1 defeat to Japan with convincing wins over Morocco (6-0) and New Caledonia (6-1), showcasing their attacking firepower heading into the knockout stage. Belgium, meanwhile, also rebounded from an opening loss to Argentina with dominant performances, blanking Fiji 7-0 and defeating Tunisia 2-0. Both teams have found their rhythm, setting up an evenly matched Round of 32 clash between two European powers looking to make a deep run in the tournament.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
