Portugal vs Austria: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Final Preview

Published Nov. 27, 2025 3:47 a.m. ET

Portugal and Austria square off in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs Austria

Portugal vs Austria Match Preview

Portugal and Austria meet in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, with both teams hitting peak form at the perfect time. Portugal have shown balance and control throughout the tournament, driven by Anísio’s six goals and a midfield that keeps opponents under pressure.

Austria enter with one of the tournament’s top scorers in Johannes Moser and a defense that has yet to break, earning strong wins over Italy, Japan, England and more.

With two high-powered attacks and confident defenses, this final sets up as a tight, high-quality matchup to determine the U-17 world champion.

Road to the Final

Check out how each team reached the finals below:

Portugal

  • 11/24: vs Brazil (Win, 0-0, 6-5 in PKs)
  • 11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)
  • 11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)
  • 11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)
  • 11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Austria

  • 11/24: vs Italy (Win, 2-0)
  • 11/21: vs Japan (Win, 1-0)
  • 11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)
  • 11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)
  • 11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)
  • 11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)
  • 11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.

