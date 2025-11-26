Portugal vs Austria: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Final Preview

Portugal and Austria square off in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

Portugal vs Austria Match Preview

Portugal and Austria meet in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, with both teams hitting peak form at the perfect time. Portugal have shown balance and control throughout the tournament, driven by Anísio’s six goals and a midfield that keeps opponents under pressure.

Austria enter with one of the tournament’s top scorers in Johannes Moser and a defense that has yet to break, earning strong wins over Italy, Japan, England and more.

With two high-powered attacks and confident defenses, this final sets up as a tight, high-quality matchup to determine the U-17 world champion.

Road to the Final

Check out how each team reached the finals below:

Portugal

11/24: vs Brazil (Win, 0-0, 6-5 in PKs)

11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)

11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)

11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)

11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)

11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)

Austria

11/24: vs Italy (Win, 2-0)

11/21: vs Japan (Win, 1-0)

11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)

11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)

11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)

11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)

11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)

