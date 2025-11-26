Portugal vs Austria: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Final Preview
Portugal and Austria square off in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Portugal vs Austria
- Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Portugal vs Austria Match Preview
Portugal and Austria meet in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, with both teams hitting peak form at the perfect time. Portugal have shown balance and control throughout the tournament, driven by Anísio’s six goals and a midfield that keeps opponents under pressure.
Austria enter with one of the tournament’s top scorers in Johannes Moser and a defense that has yet to break, earning strong wins over Italy, Japan, England and more.
With two high-powered attacks and confident defenses, this final sets up as a tight, high-quality matchup to determine the U-17 world champion.
Road to the Final
Check out how each team reached the finals below:
Portugal
- 11/24: vs Brazil (Win, 0-0, 6-5 in PKs)
- 11/18: at Mexico (Win, 5-0)
- 11/14: vs Belgium (Win, 2-1)
- 11/9: vs Japan (Loss, 2-1)
- 11/6: vs Morocco (Win, 6-0)
- 11/3: at New Caledonia (Win, 6-1)
Austria
- 11/24: vs Italy (Win, 2-0)
- 11/21: vs Japan (Win, 1-0)
- 11/18: vs England (Win, 4-0)
- 11/15: vs Tunisia (Win, 2-0)
- 11/11: at New Zealand (Win, 4-1)
- 11/8: at Mali (Win, 3-0)
- 11/5: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 1-0)
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.