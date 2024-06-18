UEFA Euro Portugal defender Pepe, 41, becomes oldest player in Euros history Published Jun. 18, 2024 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest player to feature at a European Championship after starting for his country's opening game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Pepe is 41 years and 113 days old, taking the record from the previous holder, Hungary goalkeeper Gábor Király. Király was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

It comes just days after Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature at the tournament.

The Brazil-born Pepe was 24 when he made his Portugal debut under Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in November 2007 when he was still a Real Madrid player. He had made 137 appearances for Portugal, scoring eight goals, getting 25 yellow cards. His one red card came in Portugal's opening game at the 2014 World Cup against Germany.

Tuesday's game took his appearance tally to 138 games for Portugal.

Pepe previously played in 19 games at four European Championships, a record only bettered by international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with 25 appearances over five tournaments.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo, who made his tournament debut at Euro 2004 where Portugal reached the final, also started Tuesday, becoming the first player to feature at six European Championships.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

