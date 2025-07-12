UEFA Women's EURO Poland Beats Denmark 3-2 for First Women's European Championship Win Published Jul. 12, 2025 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Natalia Padilla scored one goal and set up the others for Poland’s first Women’s European Championship win, 3-2 over Denmark in their final group game on Saturday.

Poland is appearing in the tournament for the first time and the Spanish-born Padilla got the country’s first goal when she opened the scoring in the 13th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire past Maja Bay Østergaard after Ewa Pajor’s initial effort was blocked at the right post.

Padilla then crossed for Pajor to head in the second in the 20th.

Denmark suffered another blow five minutes later when captain Pernille Harder went off with what looked like a hamstring injury. Denmark was already without Emma Snerle, who suffered a head injury during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Germany.

Denmark players paused during their pre-game warmup to pose with Snerle’s jersey, while Danish fans also displayed a large banner wishing her well.

Denmark pulled one back through Janni Thomsen before the hour-mark when Kinga Szemik let her long-range effort slip through her fingers.

Martyna Wiankowska scored Poland’s third against the run of play in the 76th when Padilla’s attempted shot from Pajor’s cross turned into a layoff for the substitute to fire in off the underside of the crossbar.

Forward Signe Bruun finally got her goal in the 83rd, setting up a nervy finale, but Poland held on for a momentous win.

Neither team had any hope of emerging from Group C after losing their opening games. Sweden defeated Germany 4-1 in the other match to top the group.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

