UEFA Women's EURO
Poland Beats Denmark 3-2 for First Women's European Championship Win
UEFA Women's EURO

Poland Beats Denmark 3-2 for First Women's European Championship Win

Published Jul. 12, 2025 5:34 p.m. ET

Natalia Padilla scored one goal and set up the others for Poland’s first Women’s European Championship win, 3-2 over Denmark in their final group game on Saturday.

Poland is appearing in the tournament for the first time and the Spanish-born Padilla got the country’s first goal when she opened the scoring in the 13th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire past Maja Bay Østergaard after Ewa Pajor’s initial effort was blocked at the right post.

Padilla then crossed for Pajor to head in the second in the 20th.

Denmark suffered another blow five minutes later when captain Pernille Harder went off with what looked like a hamstring injury. Denmark was already without Emma Snerle, who suffered a head injury during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Germany.

Denmark players paused during their pre-game warmup to pose with Snerle’s jersey, while Danish fans also displayed a large banner wishing her well.

Denmark pulled one back through Janni Thomsen before the hour-mark when Kinga Szemik let her long-range effort slip through her fingers.

Martyna Wiankowska scored Poland’s third against the run of play in the 76th when Padilla’s attempted shot from Pajor’s cross turned into a layoff for the substitute to fire in off the underside of the crossbar.

Poland vs. Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Highlights | FOX Soccer

Poland vs. Denmark UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Highlights | FOX Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Signe Bruun finally got her goal in the 83rd, setting up a nervy finale, but Poland held on for a momentous win.

Neither team had any hope of emerging from Group C after losing their opening games. Sweden defeated Germany 4-1 in the other match to top the group.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Women's EURO
share
Get more from the UEFA Women's EURO Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes