FIFA U-20 World Cup
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:32 a.m. ET
Two U-20 squads collide as Paraguay faces Panama in a Group A showdown. Here's how to watch and what’s ahead for each team in the group stage.
How to watch Paraguay vs. Panama
- Date: Saturday, September 27th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Paraguay U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. Panama – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Sept 30: vs. South Korea – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Oct 3: vs. Ukraine – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
Panama U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 27: vs. Paraguay – 7:00 PM ET (FS2)
- Sept 30: vs. Ukraine – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 3: vs. South Korea – 4:00 PM ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
