FIFA U-20 World Cup Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two U-20 squads collide as Paraguay faces Panama in a Group A showdown. Here's how to watch and what’s ahead for each team in the group stage.

How to watch Paraguay vs. Panama

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

Paraguay U-20 Team Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Panama U-20 Team Schedule

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more