Paraguay vs Norway: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 8, 2025 8:35 a.m. ET
Paraguay and Norway face off to continue Round of 16 action in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Paraguay advanced by finishing second in Group B with four points, while Norway moved on from Group F as co-leaders after going unbeaten with one win and two draws. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Paraguay vs. Norway
- Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Fiscal, Talca, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Paraguay vs. Norway Odds
As of Oct. 8, Paraguay is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
