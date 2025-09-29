FIFA U-20 World Cup
Panama vs. Ukraine - How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Published Sep. 30, 2025 7:33 a.m. ET
Panama and Ukraine meet in Group G action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Panama looks to recover after losing 3-2 to Paraguay in their opening match. Ukraine won their opening match against South Korea 2-1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch Panama vs. Ukraine
- Date: Tuesday, September 30th, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Panama U-20 Team Schedule
Ukraine U-20 Team Schedule
