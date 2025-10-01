FIFA U-20 World Cup
Panama vs. South Korea: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:19 a.m. ET
Panama and South Korea face off to continue Group B action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Paraguay is tied atop Group B with Ukraine with 4 points, while South Korea sits at the bottom with 1 point. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Panama vs. South Korea
- Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Panama vs. South Korea Odds
As of Oct. 3, South Korea is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
