Panama vs Ireland: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 5, 2025 2:44 a.m. ET
Panama and Ireland square off in opening Group J action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Panama vs Ireland
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 3, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Group Stage Schedules
Panama
- Nov 5: vs Ireland - 7:30 a.m. ET (FS2)
- Nov 8: vs Paraguay - 10:15 a.m. ET
- Nov 11: vs Uzbekistan - 8:30 a.m. ET
Ireland
- Nov 5: vs Panama - 7:30 a.m. ET (FS2)
- Nov 8: vs Uzbekistan - 10:45 a.m. ET
- Nov 11: vs Paraguay - 8:30 a.m. ET
